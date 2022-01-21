The Steam Deck compatibility ratings are off to a strong start

Valve has started rolling out the Steam Deck‘s suitability ratings, with half of the games said to be working flawlessly.

The Steam Deck is coming out in just a month and in the run-up to the consoles release Valve has started the process of reviewing the entire Steam catalogue.

Each game will get a rating which will indicate how smooth the game is when played on the handheld console. The ratings are Verified, Playable, Unsupported and Unknown.

You can see which games have what rating on Steam DB, however, you will need a Steam account to log in and view what the testers have said.

At the time of writing, there are 67 games that have been rated, but not all have been verified. 38 are rated Verified, which means they run perfectly without any issues, with 24 rated as Playable, meaning that they work on the Deck but with a few issues.

A big reason for games getting a lower rating is that the player needs to enter text during the game, which means they have to bring up the Steam Deck’s on-screen keyboard, which isn’t as seamless as using a PC. Another common issue is the text being too small to comfortably read on the Deck’s smaller screen.

You can check out which games have been rated what just below:

Verified

Playable

Among Trees

Black Skylands

Bravely Default II

Cats in Time

Cookie Clicker

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Dyson Sphere Program

Factorio

Farming Simulator 19

Inscryption

NieR: Automata

Plants vs Zombies: Game of the Year

RimWorld

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders

Slay the Spire

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Subnautica

Swords of Legends Online

Tomb Raider

Tribes of Midgard

Valheim

War Thunder

The Witcher 2: Wild Hunt

Unsupported

Arizona Sunshine (VR)

Budget Cuts (VR)

Job Simulator (VR)

Persona 4 Golden (no reason given)

theBlu (VR)

