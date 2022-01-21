The Steam Deck compatibility ratings are off to a strong start
Valve has started rolling out the Steam Deck‘s suitability ratings, with half of the games said to be working flawlessly.
The Steam Deck is coming out in just a month and in the run-up to the consoles release Valve has started the process of reviewing the entire Steam catalogue.
Each game will get a rating which will indicate how smooth the game is when played on the handheld console. The ratings are Verified, Playable, Unsupported and Unknown.
You can see which games have what rating on Steam DB, however, you will need a Steam account to log in and view what the testers have said.
At the time of writing, there are 67 games that have been rated, but not all have been verified. 38 are rated Verified, which means they run perfectly without any issues, with 24 rated as Playable, meaning that they work on the Deck but with a few issues.
A big reason for games getting a lower rating is that the player needs to enter text during the game, which means they have to bring up the Steam Deck’s on-screen keyboard, which isn’t as seamless as using a PC. Another common issue is the text being too small to comfortably read on the Deck’s smaller screen.
You can check out which games have been rated what just below:
Verified
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Ape Out
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- Castle Crashers
- Celeste
- Circuit Superstars
- Cuphead
- Dark Souls II
- Dark Souls III
- Death Stranding
- Death’s Door
- Dishonored
- Final Fantasy
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Into the Breach
- Mad Max
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- The Messenger
- Noita
- Portal 2
- Psychonauts 2
- RAD
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Risk of Rain 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Tunche
- Webbed
Playable
- Among Trees
- Black Skylands
- Bravely Default II
- Cats in Time
- Cookie Clicker
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Factorio
- Farming Simulator 19
- Inscryption
- NieR: Automata
- Plants vs Zombies: Game of the Year
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Slay the Spire
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica
- Swords of Legends Online
- Tomb Raider
- Tribes of Midgard
- Valheim
- War Thunder
- The Witcher 2: Wild Hunt
Unsupported
- Arizona Sunshine (VR)
- Budget Cuts (VR)
- Job Simulator (VR)
- Persona 4 Golden (no reason given)
- theBlu (VR)
For more details on the Steam Deck, check out our hub article and keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more news and developments.