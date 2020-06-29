The PS5 could be much cheaper than expected, according to a new report

A new rumour has emerged regarding the potential price for Sony’s PlayStation 5 and a number of its accessories. Part of us believes this one is too good to be true, though.

These possible price points come from Twitter user IronManPS5, who lists details for the PS5, Dualsense Controller, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and Charging Station.

Obviously, none of these prices are confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt, but they’re within a ballpark that many could safely assume to be both accurate and competitive with the Xbox Series X. In a series of tweets, they list the following price points:

PS5 – $499, €499 and £449

Dualsense – $59.99, €59.99 and £54.99

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – $159, €179 and £129

Dualsense Charging Station – $29.99, €29.99 and £24.99

The discless version will apparently retail for £349, but this almost sounds too good to be true for a next-generation console, especially given the powerful innards boasted by the PlayStation 5 such as a high-speed SSD and GPU capable of 4K resolutions and ray tracing.

However, the other listings sound accurate when compared to previous consoles, so perhaps Sony will be offering its next console for cheaper than expected? Only time will tell, since we won’t be hearing more about price and release date until later this year.

For context, the PS4 lauched for £349, while the PS3 was far more expensive, sitting at £425. Sony won’t want to repeat the mistakes that arguably cost them a generation back in 2007, and will aim to stay ahead of the competition, so the price points featured above are relatively believable.

PlayStation 5 will launch worldwide later this year alongside major titles such as Demon’s Souls Remake and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Other major exclusives such as Horizon: Forbidden West and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart are due for 2021. After a huge reveal earlier last month, the stage is set for a fairly spectacular new generation of consoles. Here’s hoping they’re affordable for the majority of gamers!

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…