The Medium live action trailer teases a spooky, Silent Hill-inspired adventure

Bloober Team has released a new live action trailer for The Medium which teases some of the horrifying sights players can expect when it releases later this month.

Set to launch across Xbox Series X/S and PC on January 28, The Medium is a survival horror experience inspired by genre classics such as Silent Hill, Resident Evil and Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

“Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw – an entity born from an unspeakable tragedy,” reads the official website.

You can check out the new live action trailer below, which is a surprisingly well produced and provides a glimpse into the visuals and themes we can expect later this month. Be warned, it isn’t for the faint of heart:

The Medium is one of the first games to be developed exclusively for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with its dynamic, dimension-hopping gameplay made possible with the help of improved hardware. It looks gorgeous, and appears to present a rather creative twist on survival horror we hope plays as good as it looks.

Bloober Team’s last game was Blair Witch, an adaptation of the classic horror franchise. I scored it 4/5 in my review, and here’s what I thought: “Despite being rough around the edges, Blair Witch is a survival horror delight that will no doubt enrapture fans of the long-running franchise. It stays faithful to what makes the mythos so enticing while pushing it into some unpredictable new directions.”

