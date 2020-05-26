The Last of Us 2 State of Play to unveil all-new gameplay this week

PlayStation’s latest State of Play livestream will be focused solely on The Last of Us 2. It’s set to showcase all-new gameplay and information on Naughty Dog’s sequel ahead of its release later next month.

The eagerly anticipated survival-horror adventure will finally land on June 19 – so there’s not too much longer to wait. A post on the PlayStation Blog revealed that the State of Play event will see the game’s director, Neil Druckmann, offer a special preview of The Last of Us Part 2.

You can tune in to the live stream at 9pm BST in the UK, or 1pm PT/4pm ET for viewers in the US. Expect around 20 minutes of presentation time and – perhaps most interestingly – eight minutes of previously unseen gameplay footage.

If you just can’t wait until State of Play to tuck into some new The Last of Us 2 gameplay, take a look at the video below in which Druckmann talks viewers through some gameplay and in-game cinematics.

Fans of the original will be interested to learn about some key changes ahead of the second installment’s release. With the player taking on the role of Ellie, rather than Joel, there is a greater focus on agility and nimbleness, rather than Joel’s relative strength in hand-to-hand combat. This will force gamers to adjust their playstyle to suit Ellie’s differing set of skills

This State of Play is focused entirely on the game and won’t be discussing hardware concerns, as the blog post explains: “No, there won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a deep dive into the world of The Last of Us Part II.”

