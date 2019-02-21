The Last of Us Part 2: release date, gameplay, trailer, story and more

Naughty Dog crafted a modern masterpiece with The Last of Us. The studio cemented itself as a veteran of the craft thanks to incredible characters and storytelling, culminating in a harrowing post-apocalyptic tale. Joel and Ellie remain great characters that made us laugh, cry and crying while ventured across North America.

Pre-order The Last of Us Part 2 from Amazon

Joel and Ellie’s story will continue in The Last Of Us Part 2 with an older, and angrier, Ellie. With E3 2018 showcasing a stark and beautiful tale in the making, our excitement is already at fever pitch, and we cannot wait to see even more.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about The Lat of Us Part 2 including all the latest news, release date, story, gameplay and more.

Related: Best PS4 Games

The Last of Us Part 2 release date – When is it coming out?

The Last of Us Part 2 was revealed with a teaser trailer at PlayStation Experience 2016, but Naughty Dog caveated the reveal with the fact the game is still very early in development, so it’ll be a while until we can get our hands on it.

In a recent interview with Argentinian radio station Vorterix, The Last of Us Part 2 composer Gustavo Santaolalla said the title is planned to launch exclusively for PS4 in 2019. Take this with a pinch of salt, but it seems like a plausible launch window to us.

The Last of Us Part 2 Story – What’s it about?

Naughty Dog has revealed that The Last of Us Part 2 takes place five years after the original left off, with a 19-year-old Ellie acting as the game’s main character. Joel also makes a return, watching over Ellie as a slowly aging old man. The main drive of the narrative is unclear, but we know Ellie is very, very angry about something.



In the reveal trailer, she is seen playing guitar, slathered in blood amongst a pile of corpses. After finishing her song she says to Joel: “I’m going to kill every last one of them.” We’ve no idea who Ellie is so pissed at, but it’s clear anger will act as a core theme in The Last of Us Part 2. Neil Druckmann has confirmed that Westworld’s Shannon Woodward will play a role in the sequel, although we currently know nothing about her character.

The Last of Us Part 2 developer – Who will do it?

It will be developed by Naughty Dog, the creators of Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter.

The Last of Us Part 2 Trailers

On stage at its press conference at E3 2018, Sony gave us another look at the much-anticipated The Last of Us Part 2.

This all new trailer lead from a lengthy cinematic into a stealth gameplay segment. From the looks of things, TLoU2 will be every bit as harrowing as its previous trailers have suggested.

Moving into combat, Ellie’s bow and arrow quickly made an appearance before she was forced into a particularly brutal piece of melee combat. It looks like the game will transition pretty regularly between action and stealth, as you desperately try and even the odds against your more well-equipped enemies.

We’ve embedded the trailer below so you can watch it for yourself.

Previously, our latest trailer was from Paris Games Week 2017. Be warned, it’s incredibly graphic and not for the faint-hearted.

Pre-order The Last of Us Part 2 from Amazon

The Last of Us Part 2 – What we’d like to see

More terrifying enemies

The denizens of infected we faced in The Last of Us were unsettling to say the least, but never truly terrified us. Unless we happened to be playing on Grounded with no way to defend ourselves. By adopting a new setting, Naughty Dog should also introduce a host daunting new enemies. The infected should be bigger and more challenging. Sometimes, the best tactic might be to avoid them altogether.

Now I’m not about to google cordyceps since I’ll likely bump into countless images of disgusting things, but it’d be cool to see The Last of Us 2 introduce some animals affected by the fungus as new enemy types.

Dialogue choices

Uncharted 4 saw the introduction of brief yet intriguing dialogue choices for us to make, providing a small sense of variety to an otherwise linear narrative. It gave Nathan Drake’s charming, one-liner personality an additional layer of substance, albeit a very superficial one.

Having the ability to respond to various dialogue choices as you explore The Last of Us 2 would be fantastic, far more so when we consider the mature themes this franchise has been willing to tackle. There could be moments of comedic brilliance and sudden heartbreak, emphasized by our personal involvement in each decision. It’d also be nice to have these impact the plot in some way, either through brief mentions or major narrative crescendos.

We’ve seen what narrative choice in post-apocalyptic worlds can do in the likes of Telltale’s The Walking Dead. Being forced to choose who we save in The Last of Us Part 2 could be equally heart-wrenching.



Related: Spider-Man PS4 latest news





A real human threat

If you’ve ever seen The Walking Dead, you’ll know the real enemy isn’t the undead, but those still amongst the living. The corruption people face in the clutches of a broken world is horrifying, making far worse monsters than the virus we all contend with. We saw a small glimpse of this in the first game with random thugs, cannibals, and the fireflies, all of which posed a veil of moral ambiguity that kept us guessing with each passing minute.

The Last of Us 2 should go all in on this, painting an antagonist worthy of loathing in a world already filled with disgusting examples of humanity. Joel was capable of some horrendous acts in the closing moments of his journey, doing what he believed was right in a world simply not worth saving.

Greater focus on the multiplayer



To the surprise of many, The Last of Us’ multiplayer was excellent. It translated the crafting and survival mechanics of its single-player into the realm of online skirmishes almost perfectly. You could collect ingredients and craft tools mid-match, getting the drop on your enemy through a range of brutal methods. The repertoire of tools was backed up by a weighty selection of matchmaking options, too.

Related: Days Gone

One of my favourite aspects of the multiplayer was its implementation of social networks into online progression. A victory would net you supplies for your faction, the members of which are named after a myriad of Facebook friends. Of course, they weren’t really stuck in an infested hellhole, but the mere inclusion of their presence gave your actions a faint yet powerful context. The Last of Us 2 should double down on this idea, making each battle a personal endeavor driving not only a level but a will to survive.

Pre-order The Last of Us Part 2 from Amazon



What would you like to see from The Last of Us Part 2? Let us know in the comments below!