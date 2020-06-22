The Last of Us 2 is Sony’s biggest PS4 launch ever in the UK

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 has cemented itself as Sony’s biggest launch of this console generation, beating out the likes of God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Having launched on June 19th, The Last of Us 2 has already earned the achievement of being the UK’s fastest selling PlayStation 4 exclusive, having sold more boxed copies than all first-party efforts on the console since its launch.

This information counts physical copies only, since digital sales aren’t included in the official charts. It’s likely even more people downloaded the game, which would only paint Naughty Dog’s sequel as an even greater success. We’re a bit surprised it managed to top both Spidey and Kratos.

The Last of Us 2 managed to dethrone Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the year’s biggest launch, with launch weekend sales sitting at roughly 40 percent higher than the Switch exclusive. Far more people own PS4 consoles, so that likely had an influence on things.

How Ellie’s latest adventure performed in other territories will likely surface in the coming days, although we imagine it has already cemented itself as one of the biggest PS4 exclusives out there. Perfect timing, given the PS5 is only a handful of months away from launch.

You can find last week’s full chart below, which is otherwise dominated by Nintendo Switch titles:

The Last of Us Part 2

Ring Fit Adventure

FIFA 20

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

COD: Modern Warfare

GTA 5

Minecraft

51 Worldwide Games

Pokémon Sword

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Earning 5/5 in our review, The Last of Us 2 is one of the year’s greatest games, and a triumphant PS4 swansong from Naughty Dog: “It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial,” reads our verdict.

