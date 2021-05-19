The Last of Us 2 gets a PS5 patch and it’s only the beginning

Sony has announced The Last Of Us 2 is finally ready for the next-gen with a PS5 patch that upgrades Naughty Dog’s instant classic to 60 frames per second.

A new performance patch includes a new toggle in the display options that enables users to choose between the standard 30fps and the new 60fps offering. That frame rate is a target rather than a guarantee, but should see some silkier graphics for those rocking a PS5 and a modern television.

This will join other enhancements that come with the PS5’s backwards compatibility technology for the PS4 game released around a year ago. Gamers playing TLoU2 on PS5 can already expect improved resolution and faster load times between those frequent cut scenes.

Patch 1.08 is available to download immediately for TLoU2 installed on PS5, so those who’ve been able to grab a new system can enjoy the new upgrades. Personally we’re excited to re-experience the attack on the Seraphite encampment for starters.

This won’t be the end of the road for TLoU2 on PS5 with Naughty Dog promising there’s more updates on the way for the next-gen console.

In a blog post: Arne Meyer, Director of Communications at Naughty Dog, said: “The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we’re excited about what the future holds. This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!”

The multi-game of the year award winner proved a fitting swan song for the PS4 era, but it seems today’s update is just the start for a game set to flourish on the next-generation. We’re confident it’ll join the best PS5 games in the weeks to come.

