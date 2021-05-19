We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

The Last of Us 2 gets a PS5 patch and it’s only the beginning

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has announced The Last Of Us 2 is finally ready for the next-gen with a PS5 patch that upgrades Naughty Dog’s instant classic to 60 frames per second.

A new performance patch includes a new toggle in the display options that enables users to choose between the standard 30fps and the new 60fps offering. That frame rate is a target rather than a guarantee, but should see some silkier graphics for those rocking a PS5 and a modern television.

This will join other enhancements that come with the PS5’s backwards compatibility technology for the PS4 game released around a year ago. Gamers playing TLoU2 on PS5 can already expect improved resolution and faster load times between those frequent cut scenes.

Patch 1.08 is available to download immediately for TLoU2 installed on PS5, so those who’ve been able to grab a new system can enjoy the new upgrades. Personally we’re excited to re-experience the attack on the Seraphite encampment for starters.

This won’t be the end of the road for TLoU2 on PS5 with Naughty Dog promising there’s more updates on the way for the next-gen console.

In a blog post: Arne Meyer, Director of Communications at Naughty Dog, said: “The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we’re excited about what the future holds. This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!”

The multi-game of the year award winner proved a fitting swan song for the PS4 era, but it seems today’s update is just the start for a game set to flourish on the next-generation. We’re confident it’ll join the best PS5 games in the weeks to come.

Which scenes are you most looking forward to replaying on PS5? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.