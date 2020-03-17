The Last Campfire is a new project from the minds behind No Man’s Sky

Hello Games has announced The Last Campfire, a small, emotional puzzle platformer coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

Announced during Nintendo’s Indie World presentation earlier today, The Last Campfire made a strikingly beautiful impression with its debut trailer.

You play as a small character making his way through a strange world, one where many of his comrades seemed to have passed on. He’s the last of his kind, hoping to seek out a light in the game’s dark, dim setting.

Its mechanics don’t look entirely unique as you waltz around pulling levels and gaining access to new areas with some creatively placed light-sources, but they could work wonders when combined with a compelling narrative.

After the epic scale of No Man’s Sky, it’s great to see Hello Games explore something more personal and intimate, and hopefully something that will have us crying like little babies as we solve its myriad puzzles.

The Last Campfire is in the works for Nintendo Switch and PC, with other platforms yet to be announced. We imagine it will be arriving for other consoles too, and we’ll let you know once more is revealed.

Today’s Indie World presentation was a short and sweet affair, featuring a peek at many exciting games coming to Nintendo Switch. Some of the highlights included The Good Life and I am Dead – two indie gems coming to Switch later this year.

Nintendo’s stream closed with the surprise announcement that Exit The Dungeon is now available on Switch as a timed console exclusive. If you loved its predecessor, be sure to snap this one up.

