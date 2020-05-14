The Epic Games Mega Sale is here – save 50% on Borderlands 3, Control and more

The Epic Games StoreEpic Games Store Mega Sale is here and it’s just as epic and mega as the branding would suggest. You can already grab one or two titles for free and there are loads more deals, discounts and bargains to be had. Here’s the full lowdown.

The sale will run from today, May 14, until June 11. There are massive savings to be had across a range of gaming genres, including 50% off Borderlands 3. With millions of people still under Covid-19 lockdown, we’re sure this sale is going to be a popular one.

Related: Best PS4 Games 2020 – 13 titles you definitely need in your collection

As if free games and huge discounts weren’t enough, you’ll also get a £10 coupon for every purchase of £13.99 or more. A press release from Epic Games explains:

“Today, Epic Games is excited to announce the return of the Epic Games Mega Sale on the Epic Games Store, launching today with four weeks of free game offers on some of the biggest titles in video games, a £10 coupon issued for each purchase (£13.99 and above), and incredible discounts on major titles”

Other offers include Borderlands 3, or Control, half price! Or 35% off Obsidian’s stand-out RPG title, The Outer Worlds.

We were hugely impressed by The Outer Worlds when we reviewed it last year. We gave it four stars, loved its moral dilemmas and its sense of humour, and can’t recommend it highly enough now it’s going cheap on the Epic Games Store.

Related: Best PC Games 2020 – All the titles you need to play on your gaming rig

Our reviewer said: “The Outer Worlds is the Bethesda RPG you always wanted – it just so happens to be made by an entirely different developer. This sci-fi adventure is one of the best RPG examples of a choose-your-own adventure, allowing you to take the steering wheel for both the storyline and how you tackle each objective.”

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…