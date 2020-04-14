The Dark Pictures: Little Hope gets a spooky summer release window

Bandai Namco has announced a release window for Little Hope, the second chapter in Supermassive Games’ Dark Pictures Anthology.

Following in the haunted footsteps of last year’s Man of Medan, which was an enjoyable excursion into the world of nautical nightmares, Little Hopes aims to take a different approach to iconic horror tropes.

Little Hope follows four college students and their professor, who all find themselves trapped by a mysterious fog in an isolated rural town. It’s a signature horror setup, meaning awful things are bound to follow in a similar vein to horror classics like Blair Witch. Midsommar’s Will Poulter is also along for the ride as a main character.

While searching for an escape, our cast of characters stumble upon the town’s haunted history drenched in strange occurrences and corrupt happenings of the Occult variety. If they aren’t careful, their innocent souls will be dragged straight to hell and will never return.

“We’re really excited to talk more about Little Hope! As the second chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope is an all new and disturbing story for players to experience.”

“Whether they are playing alone or with friends we can’t wait for players to get their hands on the Little Hope this summer”, said Pete Samuels, CEO Supermassive Games and Executive Producer of The Dark Pictures.

Man of Medan didn’t reach the impressive heights of Until Dawn, but it was still a terrifying little adventure that proved to be a blast with friends, although it was sometimes held back by technical hiccups.

“This is a solid beginning to what I hope becomes a memorable selection of virtual horror outings. The setting here didn’t do much for me if I’m perfectly honest, but the memorable characters, razor sharp pacing and well-placed scares make it excellent fun with a few friends by your side,” reads our 3.5/5 review.

