The Dark Pictures: Little Hope creeps onto PS4, Xbox One and PC this October

Promising survival horror title, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope is finally landing on October 30 – just in time for Halloween. From Supermassive Games, the creators of Until Dawn, this delayed horror title is showing plenty of promise as it nears release.

The Dark Pictures Anthology clearly has a cinematic focus, with recognised actors scanned in and appearing in starring roles. The game features some famous faces, including Pip Torrens (The Crown) and Will Poulter (Black Mirror).

Little Hope was originally slated for a summer release, but has been delayed due to the effects of COVID-19 on the development process. Its new release date could be more fitting though, as it will fit comfortably into the glut of horror content that always accompanies Halloween.

As part of The Dark Pictures anthology, Little Hope follows previous installment, The Man of Medan. That outing, the first in the series, was similarly visually appealing but split opinion among some critics.

In our review it got a three-and-a-half star rating. The Man of Medan is certainly enjoyable, but it’s not without its flaws – the visuals were inconsistent and the setting was far from inspiring. Our reviewer said: “The memorable characters, razor sharp pacing and well-placed scares make it excellent fun.”

Related: Best Horror Games

One of our criticisms of The Man of Medan was its slightly drab setting, but the town of Little Hope looks like a more promising backdrop for this second outing and casting Poulter in one of the leading roles seems like a great fit – especially following his memorable performances in Black Mirror and Midsommar.

The story follows a small group of college students who become stranded just outside the town of Little Hope, with their professor. They’re guided into the town by a strange fog and witness all manner of horrors. We’re ready and waiting to get spooked once this rolls around this October.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…