The Cyberpunk 2077 hard luck story to creep into 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 may eventually go down as one of the most disastrous video game launches of all time. It’s not quite an E.T. on the Atari 2600-level disaster, but boy has CD Projekt Red made a pig’s ear of what was one of the most anticipated games of recent years.

After announcing last week that the Xbox Series X and PS5 enhancements for the game won’t be out until 2022, the developer has now confirmed via its roadmap that there’ll be no updates of any sort until early next year.

All fixes, updates, improvements and the long-promised free DLC won’t arrive until next year, the company said. It’s not an official announcement, more a quick change on the “our commitment” site (via Polygon) compared to a previous version.

Previously, the site had assured users promised all of the above would arrive before the end of the year, but August’s Patch 1.3, which did include some free DLC, is going to be the final update for 2021.

“We are planning to release the free, next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 in 2022. We’re aiming for the first quarter of the year and we’ll reveal more when we have more to share,” the company says in unconvincing fashion.

The company added: “We’re still planning on releasing free DLC for the game, just like with The Witcher 3. However, we have decided that our priority is working on the most important fixes and updates. So far, we have released the first DLC pack together with Patch 1.3, and we will be releasing more in the future — we’ll have more to say about that in the coming months.”

It’s another blow to fans gamers who have persevered with the futuristic open-world title since its difficult launch towards the back end of 2020. While the wait for the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions will be most missed, the absence of the DLC initially promised in early 2021 is also a slap in the face.

At least there’s Keanu though, right?

As well as the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen delay, CDPR also said a similar update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has also been pushed back to next year.