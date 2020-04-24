The Coral Switch Lite is out now, here’s where you can get it

It’s been a hot (pink) minute since Nintendo announced it would be bringing out a Coral addition to add to its colourful array of Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, and now the day is here.

First announced back in February, the new Nintendo Switch Lite has finally been let loose into the wild, now available to buy in a rather fetching Coral pink shade.

Sitting alongside its Turquoise, Yellow and Grey siblings, as well as the Pokémon Zacian & Zamazenta special edition, the Coral Nintendo Switch Lite certainly feels like a touch of spring as the pretty pink member of the family.

Adopting many of the same elements as the original Nintendo Switch console, the Switch Lite foregoes some of the full-fat’s hybrid qualities, existing purely for handheld, on-the-go gaming with its Joy-Cons built-in rather than being able to detach.

Related: Best Switch Games

In turn, this offers a marginally smaller blueprint with a screen that stretches across 5.5-inches rather than the 6.2-inch display of the original Switch, weighing in at 275g versus 297g, with a battery life of 4-7 hours.

Graphics also look stunning with resolutions up to 720p, the same you’d get from the original Switch in handheld mode. In fact, other than missing out on docking and hooking up to the TV, the only other real loss is the IR sensors and dedicated motion controls for particular titles like Just Dance.

In our 4 out of 5 star review, Games Writer Jade King said, “The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. However, the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some. If you’re yet to purchase a Switch, though, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer.”

Nintendo Switch consoles have been in short supply recently due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with players all across the globe looking to purchase a console now they’re locked inside. Nintendo has said it plans to ramp up supply to meet demand though, so hopefully things return to normal soon.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…