Nintendo just announced a Tetris battle royale game and you can play it right now

One of the most unexpected announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation came in the form of Tetris 99, a new entry in the iconic puzzle series.

This free-to-play title is available to download for free right now if you’re a subscriber to the Nintendo Switch online service.

Tetris 99 will see 99 players pulled into a multiplayer battle as they compete to complete lines and block the progress of their opponents. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

As the genre is renown for, the last man standing will be crowned victorious. The whole experience is competitive, and new events will be introduced to keep things exciting going forward.

This isn’t the only surprise battle royale experience to arrive in recent memory, with Apex Legends having taken the world by storm last week with over 25 million players now playing it.

Of course, we don’t really expect Tetris 99 to compete with juggernauts like Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends, but it’s a welcome twist on a genre normally filled with guns and murder.

