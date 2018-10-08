The Walking Dead: Final Season will be completed, but not by Telltale Games

The Walking Dead – Final Season will now be completed by Skybound Games, series’ creator Robert Kirkham has confirmed at New York Comic Con.

Production of the game was halted in September when most of the studio’s employees were laid off. Now, an agreement has been reached with Skybound Games to complete the project, although specifics remain unconfirmed.

Speaking at the New York City Comic Con, Robert Kirkman, the co-creator of The Walking Dead, announced that his company Skybound Games had come to a deal to finish Clem’s story.

Reported by IGN, Skybound will be working alongside “members of the original Telltale team to finish the story”, but nothing has been finalised with no mention about severance owed to the original development team, of which 250 are owed.

“We’ve successfully negotiated with Telltale Games for our company Skybound to come in and see Season 4 of the Telltale game to completion,” said Kirkman in a recent statement.

Back in September Telltale Games abruptly laid off roughly 250 of its employees, coming several months after the co-founder and former CEO Kevin Bruner sued the company.

No further word has been heard on other Telltale Games’ anticipated titles like The Wolf Among Us Season 2 being picked up from outside the company, although it seems quite unlikely. at this point.

What do you think of this news? Are you happy to see some closure on Clem’s journey? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.