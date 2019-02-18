Here’s when The Walking Dead’s Negan is coming to Tekken 7

Bandai Namco has unveiled the release date for The Walking Dead’s Negan, a new downloadable character coming to Tekken 7.

First unveiled to the utter surprise of fans back in 2018, the infamous comic book character is now making his way to the arcade fighter.

Set to release on February 28 across PS4, Xbox One and PC, Negan will arrive alongside Julia Chang as the next duo of downloadable fighters.

Negan’s existence in the world of Tekken 7 is as silly and tongue-in-cheek as you’d expect, as he’s essentially reacting to the game’s universe breaching upon his turf.

Before having his chance to execute some of the cast with Lucille, his beloved baseball bat, they break free and start causing a ruckus.

He’s a welcome yet truly unexpected addition to the world of Tekken 7, and we’re very curious to see how he plays.

Curious about what we thought of Tekken 7, here’s a snippet from our 8/10 review:

‘For those hardcore players there’s plenty to enjoy from the deep, rewarding and varied roster of characters, fully featured and seemingly lag-free online modes, as well as the refinements to the core combat that make Tekken 7 the best since Tekken 3.’

