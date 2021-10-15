Switch Lite wireless charging is an easy upgrade, so why did Nintendo stiff us?

While most modern smartphones offer Qi wireless charging these days, handheld game consoles like the Nintendo Switch still require replenishment via the trusty USB-C cable.

However, one inventive hacker wasn’t prepared to be tethered and has added wireless charging to a Nintendo Switch Lite with the aid of a few affordable parts.

As depicted on the Robotanv YouTube channel, the mod looks almost too easy and can be performed with the aid of around £10-worth of extra parts.

The YouTuber cracked open the Switch Lite, and removed the casing to expose the battery, motherboard and USB-C connector. He then attached a Qi wireless receiver (The $14 MyMax option) by soldering the wires to the some test pads next to the Switch Lite’s power pins.

Because the wireless receiver is so thin, it wasn’t even necessary to alter the rear casing for the Switch Lite. After reassembling the console with a screwdriver, Robotanv was able to plonk his handheld console down on the Qi charging pad and, hey presto! Wireless charging! The video says full recharging takes around three hours.

Of course, this isn’t something we can recommend for Switch Lite owners unless they’re experienced tinkerers, handy with a soldering gun, and don’t care about invalidating their warranty. One YouTuber commenting on the video also says it’s a good idea to disconnect the console’s battery.

Robotanv has a long history of bringing wireless charging to gadgets that didn’t have it out of the box. The iPhone 4s, for example, received a wireless charging update back in 2012.

All this begs the question why couldn’t Nintendo have done gamers this favour, especially given the Switch Lite’s focus on convenience and portability? Slapping it down on a charging mat next to the sofa is a lot easier and tidier than haven’t to plug it in via the USB-C cable. Come on Nintendo! Let’s commence a new era of wirelessly charged gaming.