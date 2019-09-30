The Switch Lite has been added to the Joy-Con drift lawsuit

It’s only been out for a week, but Nintendo already had a headache with the Switch Lite. After a handful of reports of the dreaded Joy-Con drift began to surface online, the law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CSK&D) has added Nintendo’s handheld-only version of the Switch to its ongoing class-action lawsuit.

For those that don’t know, Joy-Con drift is where the analogue stick moves by itself, which is at best mildly annoying and at worst completely game breaking. CSK&D announced the class-action suit in late July, and days later an internal memo from Nintendo leaked revealing that the company would no longer charge for Joy-Con repairs.

And now some players are reporting that their Switch Lite consoles are already exhibiting the telltale signs. Sure enough, the suit now has added testimonies from owners of the new handheld. “I beat Link’s Awakening over the weekend on my original Switch Lite system, I had only put like 20 something hours on it, and it started to show joy-con drift,” wrote one. “I can’t believe it, my Nintendo Switch Lite is already drifting,” said another.

The newness of the Switch Lite isn’t the only reason Joy-Con drift is especially galling here, of course. The other big issue is that it’s simply more annoying on the Lite, where Joy-Cons are permanently affixed to the body of the handheld. Not only does this mean that you can’t swap in another Joy-Con for a temporary fix, it means that the whole console has to be shipped back to Nintendo for repair, which isn’t exactly ideal.

Initially we thought that the Joy-Cons on the Switch Lite might be very different to the troubled ones on the original Switch thanks to their built-in design and cut-back features. It seems they might have more in common with the originals than we thought.

