Surprise! The Nintendo Wii U just got its first update since 2018

Nintendo has surprisingly released an update for the discontinued Wii U console; the first boost afforded to the console in three-and-a-half years.

The console was supplanted by the Nintendo Switch back in 2017 and has received very little love since, but today is being upgraded from firmware version 5.5.3 to 5.5.5. There’s no exciting new features to report, save for some stability improvements to enable a more consistent experience for those still enjoying the Wii U.

The release notes, first spied by Nintendo Life explain the update brings “improvements to system stability and usability.” Without going into further details, Nintendo says it offers “further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience.”

In fact, a quick glance at the Nintendo all-bar-one of the console updates since December 2014 were for this purpose, with the exact same wording. However, Wii U loyalists will take anything they can get for a console that paved the way for the switch with the hybrid form factor with its second screen tablet, but never came close to hitting the heights scaled by the original Wii. If any Wii U users out there can notice anything new on their console? Then be sure to let us know, ok?

The Wii U may go down as one of the least successful consoles Nintendo has launched in almost forty years. It sold just 13.56m units worldwide, compared to the massive 101 million shifted by the original Wii.

However, the Wii U did provide us with a few excellent games, some of which were ported over to the sit among the best Nintendo Switch games. Mario Kart 8 Ultimate, most notably, along with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

How do you remember the Nintendo Wii U? Trailblazing hybrid console? Or a machine that never really found an identity? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.