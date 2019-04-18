Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s stage builder is here and already filled with penis

Nintendo has released a major update for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, bringing with it an abundance of new features.

Alongside the release of Joker from Persona 5 as a playable character, the patch also includes a dedicated stage builder for players to create and share their own ideas.

Because we’re all immature idiots at heart, many of the stages shared online are already quite phallic in nature. Whatever floats your boat, I guess.

Custom levels with Kirby holding a knife, Mario bearing his luscious body and countless other lewd happenings have already begun emerging in the fighter.

We’ve yet to conjure up any naughty creations in Super Smash Bros Ultimate ourselves, but the stage builder itself looks really robust, and soon we’re bound to see some great stuff from it.

As for Joker, the Persona 5 newcomer is incredibly fun to play. He’s fast, stylish and very powerful. The effort Nintendo has put into this update is truly impressive.

It’s available right now as part of the Fighter’s Pack, which is set to receive a number of downloadable characters and stages going forward.

