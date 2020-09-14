Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-orders are being cancelled due to “woefully short” stock allocation

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is set to launch later this week, but Nintendo has confirmed that it will be subject to a limited retail and digital release on Switch.

Upon its announcement, Nintendo confirmed the strange fact that Super Mario 3D All-Stars will only be available until March 31, 2020. It remains unclear in what capacity it will exist in once that deadline passes up by.

Well, signs aren’t looking good ahead of release with online retailer Base.com confirming that it will be cancelling all pre-orders of the game due to a “woefully short stock allocation” from Nintendo.

“We have just been notified of our allocation of Super Mario 3D All-Stars and it is woefully short. This is very disappointing and it is with great regret that we have to inform you that we will be unable to fulfil [your] order on the day of release,” reads an email sent to select customers (via Eurogamer). “Further, as Nintendo and their UK distributors are unable to give us any reassurance that more stock will become available after release, we have taken the regrettable decision to cancel all orders.”

Related: Upcoming Switch Games

At the time of writing, the game can still be pre-ordered from Amazon and GAME, although is listed as sold out on ShopTo. If you’re hoping to pick up a physical copy, I’d do so now before it’s too late. Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes remasters of Super Mario 64, Sunshine and Galaxy, marking the first time they will be available on Nintendo Switch.

They will feature improved visuals, updated controls and even a music player for experiencing the iconic soundtracks outside of the games themselves. All of them are masterful in their own right, so it’s a shame their manner of release is so unusual. We’ll have more on the upcoming title later this week before it launches on September 18.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…