Steam will soon have competition as Epic Games Store gears up for its first big sale

The Epic Games Store is set to hold its first major sale, according to a leaked messaged unearthed in Fortnite which has now been confirmed.

Steam is renown for its regular sales that reduce blockbuster titles and indie darlings to a fraction of their original price, saving players loads in the process.

Players of Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale receive a ‘A Message of the Day’ before entering matchmaking, and one was spotted that said the following:

“The Epic Games store Megasale is happening right now! Sign up for [two-factor authentication] in order to get $10 to spend in the store.”

A cat was unleashed from the bag a little too early, but it wasn’t long until Epic confirmed that the event was indeed on the way in an official tweet.

Given how direct Epic Games has been when it comes to competing against Valve with its digital storefront, it’s no surprise they’d introduce similar sales.

Thanks to the success of Fortnite, the Epic Games Store has snapped up major exclusives such as Borderlands 3, Control and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, just to name a few we can expect in the coming months.

Sadly, the storefront is still missing many features on Steam that we take forgranted such as community hubs, achievements, trading cards and pages to create and communicate with your friends. Here’s hoping it becomes more fully-fledged going forward with all the exclusives you can now only find with Epic.