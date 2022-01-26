Steam Deck release date finally revealed – here’s when you’ll get a chance to order

Valve has confirmed its handheld PC gaming machine, the Steam Deck, will officially launch on February 25, with the first orders heading towards doorsteps from February 28.

The eagerly anticipated portable device was delayed last November with Valve recently confirming the company those who first reserved a chance to buy the device, will see them shipped this month, soon after the purchase is completed.

Now the company has confirmed that those who hold reservations will be able to make their purchase on February 25, with three days to complete the order before the invite is opened up to the next person in line. The units will begin shipping on February 28, enabling early adopters to dive into the best PC games via the Steam Store.

Valve says people will only be able to order the model they reserved, that their deposit will be applied to the remaining balance and that order emails will be sent out in the order that they were received. Sales to eligible folks will begin at 10:00am PST (6pm UK time) on February 25.

“The first units will be on their way to customers starting the 28th, and we plan to release new order email batches on a weekly cadence,” the company said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The company also said that press units are going out soon, meaning we’ll hopefully get our hands-on the potentially game-changing handheld and let you know of our initial impressions before the sale window opens.

“In the meantime we’re working to tie up the last few loose ends and polish some rough edges, and are excited to get these out to you at the end of next month,” the company added.

In the last few weeks, Valve has been adding anti-cheat compatibility to the console, while enabling developers to certify games for console. Reservations remain open for the Steam Deck at the time of writing.

Have you reserved a Steam Deck? Which games are you most looking forward to playing. Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.