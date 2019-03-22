State of Play: Sony’s new way of showcasing PlayStation news and announcements

Sony has announced an upcoming live broadcast known as State of Play, which is set to include plenty of PlayStation news, announcements and reveals.

It appears it will follow a similar template to Nintendo’s Direct presentations, albeit presenting in a live format as opposed to pre-recorded.

According to PlayStation Blog, the first broadcast will take place on March 25 at 2pm PST/10pm BST, so players in the UK will need to stay up late to catch all the news.

‘State of Play will give you updates and announcements from the world of PlayStation. Our first episode will showcase upcoming PS4 and PS VR software, including new trailers, new game announcements and new gameplay footage.

You can watch live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook worldwide, and we’ll be offering up the VOD edition shortly after the episode airs.’

The post goes on to clarify that State of Play will continue to emerge throughout the year to talk about PlayStation’s upcoming library and showcase major announcements.

Perhaps Sony will be taking this approach for E3 2019 since it won’t be appearing at the show itself. It’s definitely an ideal format for smaller, less groundbreaking reveals.

Fingers crossed next week’s debut shines a brighter light on Dreams, Days Gone and perhaps even Kojima Production’s Death Stranding.

