State of Play: How to watch tonight’s big PS5 showcase

Sony has announced that it will be holding a State of Play presentation later tonight which will feature a number of new and existing PS5 games.

Clocking in at roughly 30 minutes, Sony has confirmed that the upcoming presentation will feature “updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase.”

It will take place at 10pm GMT/2pm PT, so gamers in the UK will need to stay up a little late to catch all of the gaming news as it happens. State of Play is normally home to some major announcements and surprises, and we imagine the same expectations can be applied here.

How to watch State of Play

Existing games such as Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Final Fantasy 16 could receive updates during the presentation, since all three of them are expected to launch exclusively for the PS5 this year. Beyond that, the potential roster of games remains unknown. This element of surprise will likely work in Sony’s favour, too.

Sony has already stressed that no hardware will be discussed during the stream, despite confirming earlier this week that a successor to PlayStation VR is in the works. We can likely expect news on that platform at a later date, with all of today’s State of Play focusing on great games coming our way this year and beyond.

If you’re unable to catch the presentation as it happens, Sony is normally very punctual when it comes to uploading high quality trailers of all the game’s shown onto their official channels. We’ll also be sure to deliver all of the biggest news as it breaks later today.

What are you hoping to see from State of Play? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.