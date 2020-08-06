State of Play: Here’s how to watch tonight’s PlayStation event

The next iteration of Sony’s State of Play is only a handful of hours away, and will be bringing with it a juicy helping of gaming news. Don’t expect any updates on the PS5, though.

Sony was quick to stress that tonight’s 40-minute presentation will be focusing on a mixture of PS4 and PSVR titles, with future events set to shine a more significant light on the upcoming PlayStation 5.

So if you’re hoping for a nugget of next-gen news, we’d recommend simmering your expectations. That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of exciting news and announcements, since 40 minutes is a huge amount of time to fill, and it’s been confirmed that a mixture of blockbusters and indie darlings will be taking the spotlight.

How to watch tonight’s State of Play

As usual, tonight’s State of Play will be available to view on Sony’s Twitch and YouTube channels. All of the major trailers and the show in its entirety will be available to view once it concludes if you aren’t around to catch the action as it happens. We’ll be sure to include an embedded link below as soon as it becomes available.

As for timings, the presentation will begun at 9pm BST and will last roughly 40 minutes, meaning you’ll want to settle in with a drink or something for this one. Ghost of Tsushima was the latest major PS4 exclusive, and we can’t imagine Sony will be unveiling anything massive for the platform tonight given its younger brother is on the horizon. We’ve love an update on third-party games such as Resident Evil 8 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, though.

