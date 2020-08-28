Star Wars: Squadron trailer shows-off single-player campaign and familiar faces

Gamescom 2020 is underway, in virtual form of course, and among today’s announcements is a great look at Star Wars: Squadron – the forthcoming aerial dog-fighting game from EA and Motive Studios.

Ahead of its launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 2, we have a new trailer that gives us insight into the single-player campaign, plot and characters for the eagerly-awaited title. We also learned that all stages can be played in virtual reality, at least for PS4 and PC gamers.

The game will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi, in the aftermath of the Empire’s defeat. The New Republic has been established, but the remnants of the Empire isn’t giving up without a fight.

The trailer includes a pitch for fighter pilots from Princess Leia herself. However, during the story you’ll be batting for both teams, so to speak.

“Our single-player story is one of daring pilots and deep-seated rivalries,” says narrative producer Susanne Hunka, of Motive Studios during the trailer. “Over the course of the story, you’ll fly as two pilots on opposite sides of the war. And, like all modes in Star Wars: Squadrons, you’ll have the option to experience every mission fully immersed in VR.”

After Susanne has introduced the game, we get a look at a multiplayer mission called Behind Enemy Lines, where you’ll take on the role of Imperial pilots looking to get… you guessed it… behind enemy lines and recover a spy from the New Republic. Cross-platform multiplayer will also be available.

The trailer also gives us a look at veteran of the rebellion and old favourite Wedge Antilles, so we’re hopeful of seeing plenty of other characters from the original trilogy.

Elsewhere, it’s been a big day for Star Wars fans in the gaming realm. We learned Star Wars is coming to The Sims 4, while there was also a new gameplay trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. That sort of makes up for the news the game has been delayed until 2021.

