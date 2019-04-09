Get ready for a first look at Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order this weekend

Electronic Arts has teased a full reveal for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, an upcoming title from Respawn Entertainment.

Responsible for the creation of Titanfall and Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment has been working on Jedi Fallen Order for a number of years now.

Now, we’re only a few days away from receiving our very first look at the highly-anticipated title. This Saturday, to be precise.

It will be revealed at this year’s Star Wars Celebration, an annual convention that brings fans together to party about all things Star Wars.

The announcement will be streamed on Twitch at 7:30pm BST/11:30am PT, which will presumably feature all the trailers, announcements and other goodies.

Jedi Fallen Order is a third-person action adventure focusing on a linear narrative, and it remains unknown whether it will incorporate multiplayer. The ‘Don’t stand out’ tagline in the above tweet suggests to us some form of stealthy jedi hi-jinks.

The original story will follow a young padawan after the events of Revenge of the Sith, an era of the mythos we’re keen to see explored.

Respawn Entertainment are masters at making gunplay and movement feel cohesively satisfying, and the idea of that being translated into Star Wars is super exciting.

What would you like to see from Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order this weekend? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.