Respawn Entertainment has finally unveiled Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, a completely original, single-player adventure in Disney’s sci-fi universe. Expect no multiplayer, no microtransactions and no other nonsense when it launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Taking place after the events of Revenge of the Sith during The Dark Times, you play as a Jedi hunted by the rising empire, desperately trying to stay alive in a world that’s turned against you. It’s a thrilling premise, and once we’re confident Respawn can pull off.

So, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order including all the latest news, release date, gameplay, trailers and more.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order trailer – how does it look?

You can check out the reveal trailer from Star Wars Celebration 2019 below:

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order release date – when is it coming out?

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 15, 2019. The PC version will, as usual, be exclusive to Origin.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order story – what’s it about?

Taking place after the execution of Order 66, you play as a Padawan fleeing from The Empire. Cal Kestis, our main character, has begun living in hiding after the extermination of the Jedi. He’s changed, keeping is head down and trusting nobody. But soon, his identity is revealed and he must confront his past, trust new allies and embrace the force. The ‘Second Sister Inquisitor’ is hot on his tail, equipped with her own devestating powers to bring our protagonist down.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order gameplay – how does it play?

During the Star Wars Celebration 2019 panel, Respawn Entertainment described Fallen Order as a third-person action adventure that’s willing to put a lightsaber in player’s hands and let them hone their skills against challenging enemies. Combat is key, and your skills will focus on both lightsabers and force powers, here’s hoping you can customise things, too.

You’ll be accompanied by a droid during the adventure. BD1 brings a bit of positivity to your adventure, and not only because he’s super adorable. We imagine he will also have a practical application in gameplay when it comes to freeform exploration and solving puzzles.

Are you looking forward to Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.