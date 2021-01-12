Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has received a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Respawn Entertainment has released a new update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which enhances visuals and performance on next generation consoles.

The title was rather rocky on all consoles upon its release, and hasn’t managed to iron out many of its visual and performance issues even this long after launch. However, it remains one of the best Star Wars games ever made, and now it’s even better on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Coming in at just under 400MB on PS5, the update is small and unassuming, yet makes some massive improvements to those playing on the new machines. It now targets 60 frames per second and a 1200p resolution on Sony’s console, and there seemingly isn’t a way to switch between modes that favour performance or resolution.

I tested it for myself and it runs like a dream, although a 4K image at 60fps would have been wonderful, although I’ll settle for 1200p. Xbox Series X fares a little better, now rendering between 1512p and 2160p in its vanilla mode, meaning its capable of reaching a very high level of image quality at the upper bounds. Check out some footage below.

However, this might impact performance, so you can always opt for a lower resolution to achieve a higher framerate instead. It looks fantastic in all cases, and soars high above what was capable on the Xbox One X back in 2019. As for the Xbox Series S, it now targets 60fps, but seemingly makes no changes to the original resolution.

On console, this is now the definitive way to play, and with Fallen Order being available on Game Pass, there is little excuse. Here’s what we thought in our 4/5 review: “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is far from a masterpiece, but to say it could’ve been one without some of its basic flaws may not be so far fetched. As it is, you can look past the tame story and inconvenient bugs and instead revelling in joyous combat, awe-inducing cinematics and fluid platforming.”

