Star Wars Battlefront 2 receives final update this week as DICE shifts focus to Battlefield 6

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will receive its final major update this week as DICE announces it will be shifting focus onto a new project moving forward.

First launching back in 2017 to ample controversy due to its loot box system, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has grown into a hugely enjoyable shooter thanks to major changes in its progression and mechanics.

DICE has continued to support the game with free expansions that include new heroes, maps and game modes for a number of years now, but this will come to an end this week as it moves onto a new entry in the Battlefield franchise.

The Battle of Sarif content update arrives across all platforms today. Inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it includes Supremacy and Instant Action battles across Hoth, Tatooine, Yavin 4, Death Star 2 and Sarif.

“Developing characters, worlds, and experiences set in this amazing galaxy that is Star Wars is an honor, and it has continued to be a remarkable, challenging, and ultimately rewarding journey for the entire team.”

“Knowing that we have a passionate community of millions of players and Star Wars fans – just like ourselves – along on the ride, is the greatest inspiration we could ever have,” creative director Dennis Brännvall said.

The update also brings with it a handful of new unlockable cosmetics for specific heroes and villains, if you’re a veteran player eager to unlock everything now major expansions have ceased. DICE is now focusing its efforts on a new entry in the Battlefield franchise, which is set to arrive in 2021.

It remains unknown what time period the next Battlefield will tackle, and whether it will be a big departure from the fifth installment. Having tackled World War 1 and World War 2 in its most recent entries, could we see a more futuristic angle this time around?

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…