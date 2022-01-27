Star Wars 1313 unseen gameplay has resurfaced after 10 years

New footage of the cancelled Star Wars 1313 game has been released, showing off Boba Fett in action.

You can check out what the cancelled Star Wars 1313 game would have looked like thanks to some leaked footage on YouTube, via The Vault, which previously revealed video from the cancelled Star Wars Battlefield 3.

Check out the footage just below.

Looking at the gameplay, it’s very reminiscent of the Uncharted series, which isn’t all that surprising considering it was made by Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig.

The video isn’t terribly long, but the first section shows us Fett looking through a market area in Coruscant before running across various rooftops in what seems to be a pursuit scene.

The second section of footage is missing a lot of textures and seems generally less polished, but it shows off more character moves and gives us a better idea of what the gameplay would have looked like.

You can see Fett and other characters leaping from terrain, fighting in close combat with enemies and what their death animations would look like after getting shot.

Star Wars 1313 was originally revealed in 2012 at E3, but was postponed only a year later after Disney acquired LucasArts. Not long after, it was announced that Star Wars 1313 was cancelled, alongside some smaller Star Wars projects.

If the game would have come to fruition, it would have been a third-person action-adventure game following an unnamed bounty hunter that would stalk targets around the Repbublic’s capital.

During the game, Boba Fett himself would kill off the unnamed character, giving the player the chance to take the reins and play through Level 1313, the corrupt and dangerous metropolosis that is controlled by the various crime families of Coruscant’s underworld.

While we probably won’t ever get to play as Boba Fett in Star Wars 1313, Respawn Entertainment is in the process of developing three new titles for the Star Wars universe, with a strategy, first-person shooter and sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the works. So there’s no concerns about a lack of Star Wars games in the immediate future.