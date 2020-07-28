Stalker 2: All the latest on the post-apocalyptic shooter sequel

The Xbox Game Showcase had a number of cool and exciting announcements poised for the next generation, and Stalker 2 from GSC Game World was easily one of the biggest surprises.

The original and its myriad expansions has established itself as a beloved cult classic on PC, and the sequel will be extending its reach onto console with an ambitious and hauntingly realistic open-world to explore. While the reveal trailer didn’t show much, the potential of Stalker 2 is honestly quite staggering.

With the developers having recently released an FAQ which delves deeper into things, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Stalker 2 including all the latest news, gameplay, trailers and more.

What is Stalker 2?

Stalker 2 was originally announced in 2010, less than a year after the release of Stalker: Call of Pripyat. Unfortunately, development was ceased and the project was eventually cancelled, leaving players to doubt that a sequel to the radioactive adventure would ever emerge.

Several years later, it has been brought back into the limelight as a fully-fledged successor to the 2009 classic. Details remain rather light, but GSC Game World has confirmed this will be a broader, more ambitious experience than anything they’ve made before, which explains why it’s coming to both PC and next-generation consoles.

Stalker 2 release date – When is it coming out?

Like many of the games announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase, release date information for Stalker 2 is cloudy at best. Initially planned for a 2021 release, the official website now states that GSC Games isn’t ready to disclose when the game will be available, hinting that it is likely a couple of years away at minimum.

In terms of platforms, Stalker 2 will be coming to Xbox Series X and PC. You can also expect it on PS5, but Microsoft has secured it as a console launch exclusive for an unspecified period of time.

Stalker 2 trailer – How does it look?

You can watch the announcement trailer for Stalker 2 below, which is positively drenched in the atmosphere we can expect from the full experience:

Stalker 2 gameplay – how will it play?

Unfortunately, we’ve yet to see any actual gameplay for Stalker 2, and given the first game came out over a decade ago, it will likely have advanced significantly. However, players can expect a similar blend of atmosphere, survival and gunplay as they try and stay alive inside the exclusion zone.

“It’s a unique blend of FPS, immersive sim and horror with a really thick atmosphere. One of the biggest open-worlds to date is yours to explore — along with an epic branching story with multiple endings,” reads the game’s website. Modern immersive sims include titles like Dishonored 2 and Prey, both of which are masterful efforts from Arkane Studios. If Stalker 2 can achieve even half of this brilliance, we’re in for a treat.

