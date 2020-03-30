Square Enix outlines how Covid-19 will affect Final Fantasy 7 Remake launch

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is almost here, although the highly-anticipated JRPG’s launch will sadly be impacted by Covid-19, Square Enix has announced.

Don’t worry – it hasn’t been delayed again. However, physical versions of the game might be arriving earlier or later depending on your region due to logistical issues across the globe caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Posting on Twitter earlier today, Square Enix said that some players may already have their hands on the title, or will in the coming days, and are asking players to be gracious in sharing their experience so not to spoil anything for others.

“Our highest priority is that all of you, including those who live in countries currently facing the biggest disruption, can play the game at launch,” the statement said. “So we made the decision to ship the game far earlier than usual to Europe and Australia,” reads the statement.

“Please think of others and don’t spoil it for them,”it continues. “Final Fantasy VII Remake is a new game that still has many surprises for everyone. All our fans and players deserve to experience the game for themselves.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to launch exclusively for PS4 on April 10th, although that date is likely in flux now given recent developments. Fingers crossed that those hankering for a physical edition don’t lose out due to any complications.

“This Remake is genuinely everything I wanted it to be. It changed me from an excitable sceptic to a full-blown convert in a matter of moments once it became clearly how dedicated Square Enix is to pulling this off,” reads our hands-on preview.

“I’m not sure it’s impossible to surpass the original’s place in the cultural zeitgeist, but this new experience is more than ready to proudly sit alongside it.” This is only the first chapter in Square Enix’s episode venture, but all signs point to the developer knocking expectations out of the park.

