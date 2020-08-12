Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher is the next operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has announced that Sam Fisher will be coming to Rainbow Six Siege as a playable operator, continuing the iconic spy’s tour across every game except his own.

Having previously appeared in Ghost Recon Wildlands and Elite Squad, Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher will now be coming to the hugely popular Rainbow Six Siege as part of the Operation Shadow Legacy Update. More information will be coming on August 16th.

You can watch the debut trailer below, which shows a very gruff Sam Fisher wielding a firearm as he walks towards the camera, with the screen soon being covered in his iconic green night-vision hue. Looks like we’ll be able to play around with the beloved goggles when Fisher arrives in the shooter in the coming months.

Related: Marvel’s Avengers Preview

“You should know better than to write me off. Consider this a teaching moment,” Sam Fisher states in the above trailer, sounding as intimidating as ever. It’s a shame he isn’t appearing in his own fully-fledged title, but this is arguably the next best thing if we’re being honest.

It’s clear Ubisoft hasn’t forgotten about the Third-Echelon agent, with Netflix rumoured to be working on an animated series alongside the creators of John Wick, hinting that perhaps Sam Fisher is ready to jump into the limelight once again with his own outing on PS5 and Xbox Series X. His last major entry came in 2013 with Splinter Cell: Blacklist, which was warmly received by fans and critics alike.

“Sure, the plot isn’t as interesting as that of Double Agent or Conviction, while some of the action sequences are annoying, but the actual minute-to-minute play is enthralling, marking a fan-pleasing return for the rubber-suited spy,” reads our 4/5 review from Stuart Andrews. Splinter Cell is more than due a comeback, so hopefully Ubisoft is paying attention to fan demand.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…