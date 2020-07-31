Splinter Cell is making a comeback as a Netflix animated series – report

A new report from Variety claims that a Splinter Cell animated series is in development at Netflix from the creator behind John Wick.

Those hoping for a new outing for Sam Fisher in the gaming realm might be waiting a little longer, since it seems Third Echelon is far more interested in tackling the world of streaming television if this report rings true.

John Wick co-creator Derek Colstad, who is also connected to adaptations for My Friend is Pedro and Just Cause, will apparently helm the project as executive producer. It remains unclear how far along things are, but Netflix has allegedly commissioned two seasons consisting of sixteen episodes in total.

Beyond making an appearance in Ghost Recon Wildlands and a random mobile game, the Splinter Cell franchise has been silent since the release of Blacklist in 2013. Fans have been incredibly vocal over their support for a sequel or reboot, but these wishes are yet to be granted in any capacity by Ubisoft.

Related: Project Cars 3 Preview

The italian voice actor for Sam Fisher recently claimed a new entry is in the works, but these rumours are yet to be addressed by Ubisoft. The company likely has bigger things to worry about right now with strings of allegations rocking them in recent weeks. With any luck, some big changes are set to sweep Ubisoft in the months and years to come.

Earning 4/5 in our review, here’s what we thought of Blacklist: “Sure, the plot isn’t as interesting as that of Double Agent or Conviction, while some of the action sequences are annoying, but the actual minute-to-minute play is enthralling, marking a fan-pleasing return for the rubber-suited spy.” Despite being the franchises’ death knell, Blacklist was still a fairly competent outing. We’ll be sure to update this piece if the show becomes official.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…