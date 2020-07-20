Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 will look even better than we thought

The forthcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales spin-off game for PS5 will be playable in 4K resolution at a super smooth 60 frames per second.

A Tweet from developer Insomniac Games revealed a “Performance Mode” for the PS5 exclusive that will enable gamers to “swing through the city like never before.”

Neither the studio, nor Sony, have commented on how this will be achieved, but it’s possible power-hungry features like real-time ray tracing could be disabled in order to ensure the 4K/60fps graphics can be accessed.

The company does say it’s “optional” so there are bound to be some trade-offs here, otherwise why not make it the standard mode if the 4K/60fps mode can be achieved natively?

Other gamers responding to the tweet believe Insomniac means gamers will choose between one or the other: 60fps with variable resolution, or 4K gaming with a lower frame rate. So, we could probably use some clarity on how Performance Mode will work.

Until now Sony is yet to confirm the specifics of whether 60-frames-per-second 4K gaming will be on the horizon for PS5 gamers. In early July, DigitalFoundry reported that the company was targeting 30fps for the majority of its first-party games.

Today, DF’s technology editor Richard Leadbetter wrote (via Eurogamer): “This is a welcome announcement, users will be able to lean more into the CPU horsepower of the PS5 to deliver 60fps, and we’ll be interested to see what graphical trades were required to deliver the performance mode, especially as 4K resolution is suggested here – though lowering precision on ray tracing effects or dropping them altogether is a possibility. Whether this was an original design goal or a response to user feedback isn’t clear, but ultimately, giving players the choice in how to use the PS5’s power can only be a good thing.”

The original Marvel’s Spider-Man game for PS4 looked remarkably smooth at 30-frames-per-second, so doubling that up on PS5 sounds like something to be savoured. Miles Morales will be a standalone game for PS5, but it will be somewhat smaller in scope than the original game. Think Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for reference here. It will feature the lead character from the wildly popular Into The Spider-Verse animated feature film.

