Spider-Man is coming to Marvel’s Avengers, but Xbox gamers won’t be happy

The Miles Morales spin-off isn’t the only version of Spider-Man coming to Sony’s PlayStation consoles in the next few months.

Sony has revealed the web-slinging superhero will arrive as part of a Marvel’s Avengers update in early 2021. The bad news for Xbox users is that the character is exclusive to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, developer Crystal Dynamics, called him a “familiar but fresh Spider-Man who needs to evolve to take on global threats alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Jeff Adams, the art director at CD says Spider-Man will move with his ‘signature flair’ and will arrive with enhanced customisation options.

He writes: “Just like our other heroes, you’ll get to use the unique skill trees Vince [Napoli, lead combat designer] and his team have designed to specialise how your Spider-Man plays in our world. An impressive suite of iconic abilities and attacks will be at your disposal, and you get to decide which gadgets and skills you wish to upgrade. These enhancements will be necessary for him to take on the threats coming his way.”

The post says Spider-Man will assemble with the rest of the Avengers in early 2021, at no extra cost. However, it appears we’re going to have to wait a little longer to see the Spider-Man design, with no imagery presented in the Sony blog post.

The game itself is out on September 4 for PS4 and on PS5 before the end of the year. The Spidey-free open beta for the game starts on August 21, although PS4 pre-order customers will be able to take it for a spin on August 7. The Xbox and PC pre-order beta arrives on August 14. Here’s a look at the beta ahead of Friday’s launch:

The beta for the shooter offer access to a number of missions, like Golden Gate Bridge (25 minutes of gameplay), and other activities Warzones, HARM Rooms and Drop Zones.

