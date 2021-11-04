 large image

Spider-Man is coming to Marvel’s Avengers, but Xbox gamers miss out

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Spider-Man is finally swinging his way in Marvel’s Avengers months after he was advertised, but as a PlayStation exclusive.

The new playable character arrives as a new Hero in Patch 2.2 on November 30 alongside the new Klaw Raid: Discordand Sound mission. There’s also a new gear upgrade, resources reworks and earned cosmetics.

However, it’s the PS4 and PS5 exclusive Spider-Man, as part of the Great Power Hero Event, that’s the key arrival here. He’ll have his own unique storyline, which is unlockable via the challenges “woven throughout the Avenger Initiative.”

Here’s what Spidey will get up to, courtesy of a blog post from developer Crystal Dynamics: “Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable.

“He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?”

It’s no surprise Spidey won’t be available on the Xbox versions of the game, considering Spider-Man is very much a first-party character in Sony’s eyes. The PS4 and PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man game might be the best comic book adaptation ever and Spider-Man 2 promises more of the same in 2023.

Marvel’s Avengers hasn’t exactly lived up to the popularity and success of the blockbuster movie franchise. Our reviewer gave it an underwhelming 3.5 stars out of a possible 5. However, the game arrived with an expanding bunch of enjoyable characters and established a solid foundation for the additions Crystal Dynamics is now making.

In September last year, our reviewer wrote: “Marvel’s Avengers has proven to be a pleasant surprise, even if its live service identity arguably hinders the true potential of its world, story and characters. Engaging combat and rewarding progression have established a solid foundation for Crystal Dynamics to build upon with new heroes and scenarios in the months and years to come.”

