Sony to address PS5’s biggest weakness this summer – report

Sony is reportedly planning to enable PS5 owners to expand their storage later this year, relieving one of the new system’s major bug bears.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Sony is planning a firmware update that would activate the functionality of the console’s M.2 expansion slot, which is currently unavailable for use and nestled behind the removable plastic shell.

The console as a 825GB SSD as standard, but given the ever-growing sizes of of AAA games and their expansion packs, the 667GB of usable storage makes it difficult to store more than a handful of top games. The newest Call of Duty game requires 133GB of that SSD space, for example.

The PS5 does support a USB drive currently, but you can only play PS4 games from the external drive. If you want to enjoy games made for the new system, they have to run off the internal drive, meaning some storage juggling for some games.

Given an additional first-or-third party drive will lead to a serious uptick in overall console temperature, the firmware update will also unlock higher cooling fan speeds, according to the sources. The timing of the report is interesting, given the kerfuffle surrounding storage space demanded by the Call of Duty games.

Activision just warned PS4 owners that their 500GB console may not have enough space to house all of the content for Modern Warfare, Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

“Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500 GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed,” Activision said in a blog post.

“Should you have both games installed and have kept up to date with updates, you may need to delete some unused Game Content to have a successful download and install of the Warzone patch tonight.”