Sony is set to showcase the long-awaited MediEvil remake later this week

Sony has announced the second instalment in its State of Play series of livestreams, and this one will focus on a revived PS1 classic coming to PS4.

First released for the original PlayStation way back in 1998, MediEvil is a beloved hack ‘n’ slash classic that spawned multiple sequels. It doesn’t exactly hold up, but the gothic atmosphere is still wonderfully haunting.

However, the adventures of Sir Daniel Fortesque have grown quiet in recent years, with the most recent entry being released on the PlayStation Portable over 13 years ago. That changes in 2019, or whenever it ends up launching.

Now, Other Ocean Interactive is bringing the original experience to PS4 with a complete remake. Having only been glimpsed in its brief reveal trailer thus far, State of Play will provide a deeper look at things to come.

State of Play will take place on Thursday, May 9 at 11pm BST. Sony has said not to ‘expect any updates relating to our next-generation plans this time’. So no chance of any PS5 news this week.

In addition to MediEvil, the upcoming stream will feature the reveal of a brand-new title alongside updates on others coming our way this year. The previous State of Play focused predominantly on PSVR games, so perhaps we’ll see something similar once again.