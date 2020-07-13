Sony PS5 product page goes live, price and pre-orders may be imminent

The product page for the Sony PS5 console has appeared on Amazon, amid rumours Sony may be about to open up the pre-order process ahead of the release date later this year.

At around 8:30pm UK time on Monday (around 3:30pm ET), the Amazon page for the new PlayStation 5 appeared online, but as yet there’s no option to pre-order the console.

That may not be the case for long, as speculation suggests Sony could finally be about to reveal the price for the next-generation games machine before an expected release date around the holiday season.

It comes amid rumblings Sony was is planning to give expectant gamers the chance to reserve their consoles around four months in advance. The noted Twitter leaker @IronManPS5 suggested pre-orders would commence on Monday, but so far they have not.

Related: Best PS5 games

Industry watcher Roberto Serrano is also tipping major developments today as product pages go live around the world. He’d predicted the the pre-order pages would launch at 3:30pm ET today. That’s yet to happen, but we’re refreshing the Amazon page as we speak. He’s since said clarified that plans could always change, as they have for Sony throughout this process.

It is thought that the asking price for the PS5 will spark some serious backlash from gamers, so this will be the key piece on information we could see today. In some quarters we’re hearing Sony may charge upon $599 for the PS5 with the 4K Blu-ray optical drive, while the all-digital edition will be a little more affordable.

The launch price is often a good indicator for a successful launch. Sony was never reeled in after undercutting the Xbox One price point. However, the PS4’s dominance of the era was also largely due to a much better line-up of exclusive games throughout the generation.

What would you be willing to pay extra for the PS5? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …