Sony PS5 box art revealed – here’s how the next-gen games will look

Sony has revealed the box art for the forthcoming PS5 titles that’ll be appearing on store shelves by the end of the year.

In a blog post on Thursday, the gaming giant revealed the new box design. It features a white header with black PlayStation and PS5 logos replacing the PS4’s white writing on a blue background.

It’s not a startlingly different game box – especially considering the box itself maintains the same vibrant blue colour. However, it is a handsome design, especially when juxtaposed with the new art for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The blog post doesn’t feature any deep dives into the creative process for those interested in that sort of thing. In fact, it’s barely a sentence from Sid Shuman, the senior director of SIE content communications.

“A quick update for our fans — here’s your first look at the box art for PS5 games you’ll be seeing on store shelves this holiday, starring Marvel Super Hero Miles Morales,” the post reads. At that’s it.

Those champing at the bit to get their hands on the new PS5 console have now seen the designs for the for the new DualSense controller and the striking white and black console design. It’s certainly a departure for the company that has traditionally opted for greys and (more recently blacks) with their first run console designs.

Sony is yet to reveal the release date for the console, only going as far as promising the device will arrive during the holiday season. Our guess would be at some point in November, but given the production difficulties experienced by many tech firms this year, making an accurate prediction is difficult.

The standalone Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is just one of the titles PlayStation fans have to look forward to. Ratchet & Clank” Rift Apart, The Last of Us 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Cyberpunk 2077 are among the titles headlining the early PS5 era.

