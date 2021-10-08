 large image

Sony PS5 answer to Xbox Game Pass is still on the horizon

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony is still hinting at a rival to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is on the horizon for PlayStation gamers.

In an interview with Gamesindustry.biz, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan says he wants hundreds of millions of people to have access to the best PS5 games.

Right now, Ryan says, about 10 to 20 million people are able to access the AAA games currently available for the new-generation console. That frustrates Ryan, who says he wants games to be more like movies and music, which are available regardless of the device users choose to play them on.

“I hope that PlayStation 5, and I really believe the PlayStation 5 will be Sony’s biggest and best and most loved PlayStation yet. I hope that will happen,” Ryan said in the interview.

“I would also like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many tens of millions of people. Perhaps hundreds of millions of people. Right now success with the current console model, a really great PlayStation hit you’re talking ten or 20 million people being able to play that game.

“We’re talking about games stacking up against music, we’re talking about games stacking up against movies. Music and movies, they can be enjoyed by almost limitless audiences. And I think some of the art that our studios are making is some of the finest entertainment that has been made anywhere in the world. And to kind-of gate the audience for the wonderful art, wonderful entertainment that our studios are making… to gate the audience for that at 20 or 30 million frustrates me. I would love to see a world where hundreds of millions of people can enjoy those games.”

Microsoft has currently set the standard with its excellent Game Pass Ultimate offering, which combines a superb library of first and third-party games, the ability to play on multiple platforms and cloud streaming.

Sony’s current PlayStation Now offering isn’t really up to snuff right now, but the company has offered some serious hints that the rival service is coming. The latest comments from Ryan back that up. Come on Sony, show us your hand already.

