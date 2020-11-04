Sony PS Plus November games out now, closing PS4 era in epic fashion

For PS Plus subscribers, it’s the last month of free games before the PS5 arrives and Sony is bringing the era to a close in some style.

The firm is offering a bonanza of Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, both of which are available to download now.

As well as one of the most acclaimed month’s in the history of the service, Sony is also promising a bonus for early PS5 adopters, with Bugsnax dropping free for PS Plus subscribers on November 12.

Sony announced the free games for November last week, but dropped the first two PS4 games on November 3, perhaps for those seeking an escape from the all-consuming US election coverage.

Shadow of War is a former Game of the Year, which combines frenetic combat with the need for carefully planned strategy to outwit the orcs of Mordor. It was noted particularly for its Nemesis system, which rewards enemies for surviving battles and for defeating your character, by moving them up in skill and rank.

At the time, our reviewer wrote: “In doing all this, Shadow of War makes the conflicts personal. Orcs who kill you will remember you and sneer, while there are incentives for you in dishing out payback, including better gear. You’ll loathe these guys, you’ll hate them, and you’ll love it. At one point I became so obsessed with taking vengeance on a slippery orc assassin, that I practically forgot the main campaign.”

2017’s Hollow Knight is one of our favourite 2D platform games in ages and has been a massive hit on all platforms. The Voidheart Edition includes the base game and all four content packs.

It appeared in our top 25 games of the decade, reaching No.12 in our countdown. We surmised: “Hollow Knight is challenging and rewards you for carefully plotted boss runs and a whole lot of patience. Put in the time with this dark yet remarkably charming title and you won’t be disappointed.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …