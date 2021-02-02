Sony finally wraps-up a busy 2020 for PlayStation gamers

Chances are, your PS4 console got plenty of love during 2020, as out-of-home leisure activities fell by the wayside. Sony’s finally ready to tell just how much love.

In a belated PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2020, gamers can get an official read-out on how much time they spent enjoying their favourite games throughout the pandemic-addled year.

Sony will inform gamers how many games they played during the calendar year, the top three games and how long they spent playing each of them. PlayStation lovers will also get a little insight into what went into the trophy cabinet in 2020.

Sony announced the wrap-up in a blog post today, but has also been emailing gamers who logged at least ten hours on their PS4 during 2020. If you were lucky enough to get your paws on a PS5 during the last six weeks of 2020, there’ll also be some general stats pertaining to your early experiences. Sony is also offering a free dynamic theme based on PlayStation Shapes, which can be downloaded.

In the blog post, Sony adds: “This year, you’ll also see some stats achieved collectively by PlayStation users in 2020, such as enemies collapsed in fear in Ghost of Tsushima, total hours played in The Last of Us Part II, and total home runs in MLB: The Show 20.”

We’re not sure why it’s taken Sony so long to get this round-up out to gamers, but it’s better late than never, right? Nintendo got its year in review out before Christmas, but Microsoft didn’t bother at all again this year.

If you haven’t received your PlayStation Wrap-Up email, you can access the stats directly from this link.

Which PS4 games ruled your console during 2020? Did you spend as much time gaming as us in 2020? Share your stats with us @trustedreviews on Twitter.