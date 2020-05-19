Sony confirms it plans to “introduce a compelling line-up of titles soon” for PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed it plans to “introduce a compelling line-up of titles” for its next-generation console in the near future, teasing a potential reveal event for PS5.

Announced as part of its Corporate Strategy Meeting discussing all aspects of the company’s business, Sony confirmed that gaming will remain a tentpole element of its success moving forward, and with the encroaching arrival of PS5.

A recent report from VentureBeat claims that Sony plans to hold a major event in the early days of June to unveil elements of its upcoming console which could involve the hardware itself, Dualsense controller and library of games.

Knowing Sony – they will be keen to showcase what exclusives players can expect at launch. Demon’s Souls Remake and Horizon Zero Dawn 2 are some of the only rumoured titles, alongside expectant third-party efforts such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops 5.

The aforementioned report states that Sony’s digital event won’t be as big as originally expected, but should still house a significant number of details and announcements for the console and its associated games. Given Sony has been relatively quiet on the news front, we would expect nothing less.

The Corporate Strategy Meeting also revealed a few other small details including that PlayStation Now reached a new high of 2.2 milion subscribers by the end of April 2020. It’s a small number compared to the competition, but represents a sharp growth compared to the service’s previous numbers.

If Sony hopes to compete with the likes of Xbox Game Pass, it will need to continue pushing PlayStation Now as a major component of the PS5 ecosystem, otherwise it will constantly be relegated to second place. It has a lot of potential, so here’s hoping Sony continues to build upon it.

