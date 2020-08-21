Sony claims PS5 will have the “best lineup in PlayStation history”

After releasing a major new advertisement for PS5, Sony has expressed its confidence in the console having the “greatest lineup in PlayStation history.”

That’s a bold claim, and one the company has repeated many times before as glorified marketing speak, but we’d be lying if we weren’t excited about some of the titles coming to the next-gen console. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls and Horizon 2: Forbidden West are not to be sniffed at.

Speaking to Gamesindustry.biz, Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president and head of global marketing Eric Lempel talked about the challenges that come with launching a new machine in the midst of global pandemic, but can still see the PS5 release being a huge success.

It’s a massive challenge on every front,” said Lempel. “Not just for the parts of the organization that I oversee, but for all parts of the organization. The nice thing is that we’re pulling it together. We will launch this year–that will happen–and from my end we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past.”

Related: Best PS5 Games

Unlike previous generations, the marketing campaign for PS5 is now completely global, and is handled from one centralised creative body. This presents a unique challenge in itself, with each new advertisement needing to resonate with a global audience as its localised for different territories. The trailer released this week is the first of many like this, Lempel confirms.

“I would say that this is the best lineup that we’ve ever seen in the history of PlayStation, between our Worldwide Studios groups and our partners from all the different publishers around the world,” Lempel explained. “We’ve revealed some of that content, and naturally there will be more to come, but the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting.”

PS5 is set to launch worldwide later this year, although specific pricing and release date details still remain unconfirmed. Given it’s only a few months away if all goes to plan, we’re hoping such details will be announced in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…