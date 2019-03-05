Sonic The Hedgehog film designs have leaked and they’re a tiny bit terrifying

A live-action film based on Sonic The Hedgehog is in development, and now apparent designs of the Blue Blur have emerged online.

The design has seemingly been leaked from the film’s style guide (via twitter) which describes the character’s planned appearance and personality for the upcoming film.

As predicted, they are quite unsavoury. It simply doesn’t strike the balance between cutesy accuracy and admirable realism that the upcoming Detective Pikachu succeeds in.

It describes Sonic as adventurous, competitive and mischievous but not malicious. All qualities we’d expect from the character, although it’s a shame he looks like the devil.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, the Sonic Hedgehog film will follow a small-town sheriff known as Tom Wachowski as he teams up with Sonic to take down Dr. Robotnik, who will be portrayed by Jim Carrey.

It’s due to be released November 8. 2019, meaning you’ll be able to catch it in the cinema just before Christmas. That is, if you’re brave enough to stomach Sonic’s design.

