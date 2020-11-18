Some PS5 pre-order deliveries will miss release date, courier to blame

UK retailer GAME is warning some PS5 pre-order customers they may not receive their console on the November 19 release date, due to logistical issues.

GAME has emailed some gamers, including a couple on the Trusted Reviews team, whose deliveries are being fulfilled by the courier firm Yodel, may not receive the consoles on tomorrow’s launch date.

The retailer says it has been informed by Yodel that not all deliveries will make it due to “capacity issues in their delivery network.” Unfortunately, tracking information may not update until Friday November 20.

The email informs recipients: “You will receive tracking information later today to the email address that you placed your order with and can click through the link to see the status of your order. Please continue to check your email Inbox and Junk/Spam folders for delivery updates directly from Yodel.”

Other members of the Trusted Reviews team are receiving their consoles via DHL and have not received the email. GAME says these circumstances are beyond its control and says it turned to a number of couriers in order to endure deliveries arrive on time.

The company apologised for the delay, but said it had held up its end has packed up all pre-order consoles ready for the off. It’ll be disappointing for many gamers going to sleep tonight hoping to receive their console on launch day. Hopefully they’ll arrive on Friday for a full weekend’s gaming.

If you’re yet to grab a PS5 pre-order, several retailers will be offering new stocks tomorrow. Amazon UK has confirmed it will have limited supplies available. BT and EE has also confirmed a promotion for customers that will enable users who’ve been unable to track down supplies thus far.

